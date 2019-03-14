Barpeta is one of 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in the north-eastern state of Assam and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 18.

Barpeta Lok Sabha constituency covers 10 assembly segments - Bongaigaon, Abhayapuri North, Abhayapuri South, Patacharkuchi, Barpeta, Jania, Baghbar, Sarukhetri, Chenga and Dharampur.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election here, AIUDF's Sirajuddin Ajmal managed to defeat BJP's Chandra Mohan Patowary - a powerful opponent who had been the state's health and agricultural minister while a member of Asom Gana Parishad. In 2014 election, AGP was relegated to the fourth spot while Congress was placed third. The voter turnout here was 84.40 per cent.

In 2009, Congress fared a lot better when Ismail Hussain was able to put down challenges from AGP and AIUDF. The voter turnout that year was 72.70 per cent.

There are over 12 lakh electors in Barpeta constituency and the region where it is situated is recognised as an economically weak. The constituency is also believed to be one of the most politically sensitive in the entire country.