BCAS instructs airports to strengthen security ahead of Lok Sabha polls

NEW DELHI: With less than a month to go for Lok Sabha elections 2019, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) on Friday issued fresh instructions to strengthen security measures across all airports to curb the movement of unauthorized arms, contraband goods, cash or bullion.

BCAS directions come after the Model Code of Conduct came into place for the forthcoming General Elections 2019.

Some of the important instructions are as follows:

1. Apart from measure to strengthen the security at the regular commercial airports, special measures have been introduced to check flights from Uncontrolled /Remote/unserved / airstrips /aerodromes /Helipads /private airstrips/Waterdromes.

2. Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and AAI/ATC shall inform State Police, BCAS and Income Tax Department about these flights in advance.

3. The Air Traffic Control (ATC) shall share records of not only Scheduled Commercial Flights but also private aircrafts or helicopters to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of the State and the DEO of the district, in which the airport is located, about the travel plan of chartered aircrafts or helicopters as early as possible, preferably half an hour in advance.

4. DGsP of States shall deploy Police Units to check these flights during Code of Conduct as per direction of Election Commission and extant rules and regulations of BCAS in this regards.

5. The operators of all private aircrafts/Helicopters must declare the contents of the baggage, suitcases, etc, carried on these flights to CEO of the states, DEOs of the districts, state police and IT Department.

6. With an aim to keep strict vigil over movement of cash through all airports Income Tax Department and CISF will be extended all requisite cooperation for checking and surveillance activities. This will be over and above what CISF is otherwise doing. Officers of BCAS will be conducting surprise inspections of these airports to check the compliance of these instructions.

The Lok Sabha election will be held across the country in seven phases from April 11-May 19 and the counting of votes will take place on May 23.