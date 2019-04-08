Beed Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 48 Lok Sabha parliamentary constituencies of the state of Maharashtra. Beed Parliamentary constituency is numbered 39 in the state. It was formed in the year 1951 and was originally a part of the state of Hyderabad until the creation of Maharashtra in 1960.

It is divided into 6 assembly segments.

The electors in the Beed Lok Sabha Constituency will cast their votes on April 18 in the second phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, BJP stalwart Gopinathrao Pandurang Munde had become the MP from the Beed constituency for the second consecutive term. But, on 3 June 2014, Munde passed away in a road accident in New Delhi.

Gopinathrao Munde had bagged 635,995 votes and decimated Dhas Suresh Ramchandra of the NCP who bagged 499,541 votes in the 2014 polls.

His daughter, Pritam Gopinath Munde, was elected as the Member of Parliament (MP) from the Beed Lok Sabh seat in the by-election held after senior's Munde's death.

The Beed parliamentary constituency is likely to witness a high-stakes electoral contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

For the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, BJP has re-nominated Dr Pritam Gopinath Munde from the Beed Lok Sabha seat. She will face the NCP candidate and Beed Zilla Parishad member Bajrang Sonwane in this year's election.

In Maharashtra, the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena alliance will face a tough challenge from the Congress-NCP combine. The BJP-Shiv Sena combine bagged 41 of the 48 seats in Maharashtra in the 2014 Lok Sabha election, leaving Congress with two and the NCP four seats.

This time, the BJP and Shiv Sena are contesting on 25 and 23 seats respectively of the total 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra. The Congress and NCP are contesting on 24 seats each across the state. Besides NCP, the Congress also has a tie-up with other regional outfits.

Lok Sabha election 2019 will take place in seven phases across the country – on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. The results would be declared on May 23.