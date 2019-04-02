Bhongir Lok Sabha constituency

Bhongir is one of the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in Telangana. Voting for Lok Sabha election in Telangana will be held in a single phase on 11 April. Counting for the election will be held on May 23.

Bhongir parliamentary constituency comprises of seven assembly segments namely Bhongir, Jangaon, Ibrahimpatnam, Munugode, Nakrekal, Thungathurty, and Alair. Of these, Nakrekal and Thungathurty are reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates.

Telangana Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

In 2014 Lok Sabha election, Telangana Rashtra Samithi's Boora Narsaiah Goud won the seat by a margin of 30544 votes. While Boora Narsaiah Goud bagged 4,48,164 votes, Congress's Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy came second with 4,17,620 votes.

Congress leader Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy who lost in 2014 had won in 2009 election by winning 504103 votes as against Communist Party of India's Nomula Narsimhaiah who won 364215 votes.

In Bhongir, 81.27 per cent or 12,12,738 voters exercised their franchise in the last election. Of the 13 contestants who were in the fray, 11 of them lost their deposits.

In the 2019 election, Telangana Rashtra Samithi's Dr Boora Narsaiah Goud is seeking re-election. He is facing opposition by Congress's Komati Reddy Venkat Reddy and Bharatiya Janata Party PV Shyam Sunder Rao and Communist Party of India's Goda Sri Ramulu.