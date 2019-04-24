Bishnupur is one of the 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal. Voting for Lok Sabha election in West Bengal is being held in all seven phases from 11 April to May 19. Voting in Bishnupur Lok Sabha constituency is in the sixth phase on May 12 and counting is on May 23.

Bishnupur parliamentary constituency comprises of seven assembly segments namely Barjora, Onda, Bishnupur, Katulpur, Indas, Sonamukhi and Khandaghosh.

West Bengal Lok Sabha constituency: All you need to know

In 2014 Lok Sabha election, Trinamool Congress's Saumitra Khan had won the Bishnupur Lok Sabha constituency with a margin of 1,49,685 votes. Saumitra Khan had bagged 578870 votes as against Communist Party of India Marxist candidate Susmita Bauri who secured 429185 votes.

In the 2009 election, Communist Party of India Marxist's Susmita Bauri had defeated Trinamool Congress candidate Seuli Saha by winning 541,075 votes. The Trinamool Congress candidate bagged the second spot with 411,709 votes. None of the other leaders even came close to the top two candidates in the number of votes polled in their favour.

Live TV

In the 2014 election in Bishnupur, 81.53 per cent or 1272099 voters had exercised their franchise. Of the 9 contestants who were in the fray, 7 had lost their deposits.

For the 2019 election, sitting MP Saumitra Khan who earlier won on a Trinamool Congress ticket is contesting on a Bharatiya Janata Party ticket. Trinamool Congress has fielded Shyamal Santra from the seat, Communist Party of India (Marxist) has named Sunil Khan and Narayan Chandra Khan is contesting on a Congress ticket.