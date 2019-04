BJP fields former Congressman Dinesh Pratap Singh against Sonia Gandhi in Rae Bareli

New Delhi: The BJP on Wednesday announced its candidates against UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi while dropping two sitting MPs, Kirit Somaiya from Mumbai North East and Ram Charitra Nishad from Machhlishahr in Uttar Pradesh.

The party has pitted former Congress leader Dinesh Pratap Singh, who joined the BJP a year ago, against Sonia Gandhi in Rae Bareli and fielded Bhojpuri cine star and singer Dinesh Lal Yadav, popularly known as "Nirahua", against former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav from Azamgarh.

The BJP fielded Prem Singh Shakya against Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav in Mainpuri and Chandra Sen Jadun against Akshay Pratap Yadav, son of SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav in Firozabad.

The party has replaced Machhlishahr MP Ram Charitra Nishad with V.P. Saroj.

Dropping Somaiya, the BJP has fielded Manoj Kotak from Mumbai North East. Somaiya`s candidature was strongly opposed by Shiv Sena, the BJP ally.