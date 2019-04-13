close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

BJP leader asks Rabri Devi to stay in veil, she hits back calling it insult to all women

Speaking in Sitamarhi parliamentary constituency, Choubey called Rabri Devi his sister-in-law and gave her the advice.

BJP leader asks Rabri Devi to stay in veil, she hits back calling it insult to all women

Senior BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Saturday stirred a controversy when he suggested that Rabri Devi, former Bihar chief minister and wife of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, should stay in a veil as it will be better for her.

Speaking in Bihar's Sitamarhi parliamentary constituency, Choubey called Rabri Devi his sister-in-law and gave her the advice. Choubey was addressing an election meeting in the constituency in support of the candidate of Janata Dal-United (JD-U), a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ally.

He is contesting the Lok Sabha election from Buxar seat in Bihar.

"Rabri Devi ji ko kya kahiyega, vo toh bhabhi ji hain. Main kahunga ki aap ghungat mein hi rahiye toh zyada accha hai. (What will one say to Rabri Devi? She is my sister-in-law. I would say that it will be better if you stay in a veil," said Choubey.

This was soon followed by a scathing attack by Rabri Devi on Choubey.

She slammed Choubey questioning if the slogan of BJP is "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao" then why does the leaders of the party insult women. Reiterating that his statement is an insult to all women, Rabri Devi asked him if he would pose the same question to the women leaders in the party. 

"Why you hate women in a veil and why are you afraid of veiled women? Is it the women empowerment lessons of PM Narendra Modi? You have exposed your mindset towards women and it suggests what it means by the BJP-led Central government`s `Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign," she said.

She further added that before advising others, the BJP leader should ensure that party women leaders like Smriti Irani, Sushma Swaraj and Nirmala Sitharaman should put on the veil.

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019BJPRJDAshwini Kumar ChoubeyRabri Devi
Next
Story

Ravi Shankar Prasad hits out at Badruddin Ajmal for 'tea-pakoda' remark against PM Narendra Modi

Must Watch

PT1M32S

Clashes between traders and police during sealing drive in Mayapuri