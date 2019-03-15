हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

BSP, Jana Sena to jointly contest Lok Sabha election in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

Making a strong pitch for the BSP president, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan said that they would like to see Mayawati as the prime minister.

BSP, Jana Sena to jointly contest Lok Sabha election in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Jana Sena Party (JSP) will jointly fight the 2019 Lok Sabha election in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, confirmed BSP supremo Mayawati on Friday.

Making a strong pitch for the BSP president, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan said that they would like to see Mayawati as the prime minister.

"We would like to see Behen ji Mayawati ji as the prime minister of our country, this is our wish and our ardent desire," Kalyan said.

On Thursday, JSP released its first list of candidates for the Lok Sabha and Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls. The party released names of four candidates for the national election and names of 32 candidates for the state poll.

Taking to Twitter, the Jana Sena president had said, "After a diligent process, the general body of our party has finalised the first list of candidates for 32 Assembly and 9 Parliamentary constituencies."

JSP will contest the poll in alliance with the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M).

Election to the 175-member Andhra Pradesh Assembly and all 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh will be held in a single phase on April 11 while the results will be declared on May 23.

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019
Next
Story

South Goa Lok Sabha constituency

Must Watch

PT1M3S

SC sets aside BCCI's life ban on S Sreesanth in spot-fixing case