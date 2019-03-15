BSP, Jana Sena to jointly contest Lok Sabha election in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Jana Sena Party (JSP) will jointly fight the 2019 Lok Sabha election in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, confirmed BSP supremo Mayawati on Friday.

Making a strong pitch for the BSP president, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan said that they would like to see Mayawati as the prime minister.

"We would like to see Behen ji Mayawati ji as the prime minister of our country, this is our wish and our ardent desire," Kalyan said.

On Thursday, JSP released its first list of candidates for the Lok Sabha and Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls. The party released names of four candidates for the national election and names of 32 candidates for the state poll.

Taking to Twitter, the Jana Sena president had said, "After a diligent process, the general body of our party has finalised the first list of candidates for 32 Assembly and 9 Parliamentary constituencies."

JSP will contest the poll in alliance with the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M).

Election to the 175-member Andhra Pradesh Assembly and all 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh will be held in a single phase on April 11 while the results will be declared on May 23.