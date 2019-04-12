close

Lok Sabha election 2019

Chalakudy Lok Sabha Constituency

Chalakudy constituency covers seven assembly segments – Kaipamangalam, Chalakudy, Kodungallur, Perumbavoor, Angamaly, Aluva and Kunnathunad.

Chalakudy Lok Sabha Constituency
Photo courtesy: loksabha.nic.in

Chalakudy Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in the Southern state of Kerala  and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 23. This constituency came into existence after delimitation in 2008.

Voting for Lok Sabha election in Kerala will be held in a single phase and counting will be held on May 23.

Kerala Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Innocent Vareed Thekkethala, an Independent candidate – won by getting a margin of over 13 thousand votes. He had defeated P. C. Chacko of the Indian National Congress. Innocent had secured 358440 votes while Chacko got 344556 votes.

The voter turnout figure was at 76.93 percent across 1070 polling stations.

Some of the other candidates in the fray were B Gopalakrishnan of the Bharatiya Janata Party and K M Noordeen of the Aam Aadmi Party.

In the year 2009, K.P. Dhanapalan of the INC managed to secure his winning position by getting over 71 thousand votes against Adv. U.P Joseph of the Communist Party of India (Marxist). While Dhanapalan got 399035 seats, Joseph secured 327356 seats.

Other members in the fray were Adv.K.V. Sabu of the BJP and Jose Maveli who was an Independent.

