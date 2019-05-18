Chandigarh to vote in final phase of Lok Sabha Election 2019

The Union Territory of Chandigarh has only one Lok Sabha constituency, Chandigarh, which will go to poll in the seventh phase of Lok Sabha election 2019 on Sunday, May 19. The polling will take place from 7 am till 6 pm. Chandigarh parliamentary constituency is a general category constituency. A total of 36 candidates are contesting from the seat, out of which nine are women. A total of 597 polling stations have been set up in the Union Territory.

The Union Territory has a total of 6,46,084 voters out of which 3,41,640 are male, 3,04,423 female and 21 voters from the third gender.

The following table shows the gender-wise breakup of voters in Chandigarh constituency (as on April 29, 2019).

Chandigarh Lok Sabha Constituency: Full list of candidates

BJP's Kirron Kher Anupam was elected as the Member of Parliament from this constituency in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. She bagged 191362 votes and defeated Congress' Pawan Kumar Bansal of Congress who got 121720 votes in the 2014 polls. Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Gul Kirat Panag got 108,679 votes.

This time again, the BJP has renominated Kher as its candidate from Chandigarh. She has been pitted against Pawan Kumar Bansal of the Congress party.