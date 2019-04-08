Chidambaram Lok Sabha Constituency is one of Tamil Nadu’s 39 parliamentary constituencies.

The Chidambaram Lok Sabha Constituency (constituency number 27) came into existence in 1957.

It comprises of six assembly segments which include Kunnam, Bhuvanagiri, Kattumannarkoil (SC), Chidambaram, Ariyalur, Jayamkondam.

The seat is reserved for the Scheduled Castes.

Chidambaram is a town of the Cuddalore District, under the Chidambaram Taluk.

The electors in the Chidambaram Lok Sabha Constituency will cast their votes on April 18 in the second phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election.

M Chandrakasi of the AIADMK is the incumbent Member of Parliament from the Chidambaram Lok Sabha Constituency.

In the 2014 polls, M Chandrakasi secured 429,536 votes to defeat Thol Thirumaavalavan of the VCK who got 301041 votes.

In the 2014 polls, the number of electors here was 1,366,189 out of which 1,088,423 cast their votes.

The voter turnout recorded here was 79.67 % in .the 2014 polls.

In the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha election, the Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) party has given its ticket to P Chandrasekar from the Chidambaram parliamentary constituency.

All the 39 parliamentary constituencies in Tamil Nadu will go to polls in the second phase on April 18.

Lok Sabha election 2019 will take place in seven phases across the country – on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19.

The results would be declared on May 23.