CM Palaniswami rubbishes exit poll results predicted for Tamil Nadu, says AIADMK will win 38 seats in state

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami on Monday criticised the exit polls predicted for the state saying that the numbers are forced upon the people. Speaking at the Salem Airport in the state, CM Palaniswami asserted that in 2016 it was proven that the exit polls were wrong. Ahead of the 2016 assembly polls, the exit polls had predicted that the AIADMK will lose in Salem securing only three seats but the party won ten seats added the CM.

He also confidently said that the party will win all 38 seats in Tamil Nadu and one seat in Puducherry. The CM also added that the AIADMK will win 22 seats in the assembly polls. "In 2016, (ahead of assembly polls) that's what media said... They said that that we (AIADMK) will lose in Salem and get only 3 seats... But we won 10 seats in Salem assembly segment. This is the nature of exit polls. This is not an exit poll, these numbers are forced upon people (of Tamil Nadu)," said the CM

"As far as Tamil Nadu is concerned we will win all 38 and 1 in Puducherry and we'll also win 22 seats in the Assembly bye-polls... I know only about the situation in Tamil Nadu and I'm speaking as the leader of a regional party...In 2016 it was proven that the exit polls were wrong," added the CM.

Most of the exit polls have predicted single digit seats for the NDA.