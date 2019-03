Communist Party of India (Marxist) releases first list of 45 candidates for Lok Sabha Elections 2019

KOLKATA: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) released its first list of 45 candidates for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on Saturday. The list comes a day after the party-led Left Front announced its first list of candidates for 25 seats in West Bengal.

The party announced 16 names each from Kerala and West Bengal, two from Tamil Nadu, Tripura, and Assam, and one each from Haryana, Himacha Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Lakshadweep. Former Kolkata mayor and CPI(M) leader Bikas Ranjan Bhattacharya has been fielded from Jadavpur Lok Sabha constituency.