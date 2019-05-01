Congress hates me so much that it wants to kill me: PM Narendra Modi

Launching a scathing attack on Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the Congress leaders hate him so much that they want to kill him.

The prime minister made the remarks while addressing a public rally in Madhya Pradesh's Itarsi. "Sochiye, Congress walon ko aapke Modi se itni nafrat ho gayi hai ki woh Modi ko maarne tak ke sapne dekhne lage hain. (Congress hates your Modi so much that they are now dreaming of killing me).

The PM made this comment with reference to a statement given by a Congress leader in which he had urged the voters to hit a six so that Modi can go beyond the border and die.

The prime minister also hit out at Congress leader Digvijaya Singh for supporting controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik. He said that the Sri Lankan government took no time in banning Zakir Naik's TV channel after the deadly blasts that rocked Colombo on May 21. PM Modi added that it is the same Zakir Naik who was called an 'angel of peace' by Digvijaya Singh. It is to be noted that Digvijaya is Congress' candidate from Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh.

"One of the first things Srilankan government did after the blasts was to ban Zakir Naik's TV channel. This is the same Zakir Naik in whose 'durbar' Diggi Raja was once seen. Doob maro Congress walon!," said PM Modi.

Earlier on Wednesday, while addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh, the PM had said that terror groups are still active in Pakistan and they are waiting for an opportunity to carry out terror attacks in India.

"We recently saw what happened in Sri Lanka. The situation was almost similar in India prior to 2014. We cannot forget the blasts that had happened in Ayodhya and Faizabad. We cannot forget the days when blasts would happen at some place or the other on every other day," he said.

The prime minister noted that such news has stopped coming ever since his government came to power in the Centre in 2014. "But this doesn't mean that terrorists have been finished. The factories of terrorism are still operating in our neighbourhood," he noted.