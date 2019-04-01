Cooch Behar Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in the eastern state of West Bengal and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 11.

Cooch Behar Constituency covers seven assembly segments – Mathabhanga, Coochbehar Uttar, Coochbehar Dakshin, Sitalkuchi, Sitai, Dinhata and Natabari and is reserved for the members of Scheduled Castes (SC).

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Renuka Sinha of the Trinamool Congress – won with a margin of over 87 thousand votes. She had defeated Forward Bloc's Dipak Kumar Roy. She died in 2016, following which by-elections were held and Trinamool Congress's Partha Pratim Roy won the seat.

The voter turnout figure was at 82.62 percent across 1986 polling stations. Other candidates in the fray were Hem Chandra Barman of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Keshab Chandra Ray of the Indian National Congress.

In the year 2009, Forward Bloc's Nripendra Nath Roy had defeated Trinamool Congress' Arghya Roy Pradhan by getting a margin of 33 thousand votes.

The voter turnout across 1685 polling stations for this election here was 84.35 percent. Some of the other candidates in the fray were BJP's Bhabendra Nath Barman and Bangshi Badan Barman who was an Independent.