Details of PM Narendra Modi's roadshow in Varanasi on Thursday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive in Varanasi on Thursday for a two-day visit. BJP president Amit Shah said that PM Modi will hold a roadshow in Varanasi on Thursday and will file his nomination from Varanasi Lok Sabha seat on Friday. PM Modi is currently a sitting MP from this seat.

The prime minister will arrive in Varanasi at 12 pm and will embark on a roadshow at 3 pm.

Before starting the roadshow, PM Modi will hold a meeting with senior BJP leaders Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Lakshman Acharya, Sunil Ojha and Ashutosh Tandon to know about the preparations of the party for the Lok Sabha poll.

The roadshow will begin from Banaras Hindu University's iconic Lanka Gate where PM Modi will put a garland on the statue of Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya.

Live TV

The roadshow will be of 7 km from Lanka Gate to Dashashwamedh Ghat and PM Modi will be welcomed by BJP leaders and suppporters at 150 places.

Rose petals will be showered on prime minister at around 20 places during his road show. PM Modi will be welcomed by people from all states who will be present in there traditional dresses.

The roadshow will also cover the Muslim-dominated areas of Madanpura and Sonarpura and people of Muslim community will also shower the prime minister with rose petals.

At 6:30 pm , the PM will participate in Ganga Poojan and Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat.

Here's the full route of PM Modi's roadshow:

BHU (Lanka Gate) - Ravidas Gate - Assi Chauraha - Bhadaini - Shivalaya - Sonarpura - Pandey Haveli - Madanpura - Jangambadi - Godolia - Kashi Vishwanath - Dashashwamedh Ghat.

After the conclusion of roadshow, PM Modi will hold dialogue with intellectuals. He will hold talks with intellectuals who have done exceptionally well in their field. Then PM Modi will talk to people from all section of scoeity as part of his 'Mission All' program.

On Friday, PM Modi will meet booth level workerrs at 8 am. He is also scheduled to visit Kaal Bhairav temple at 10 am. After staying at the temple for around two hours, the PM will leave for collectorate office to file his nomination.