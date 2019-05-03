close

Lok Sabha election 2019

Dum Dum Lok Sabha Constituency of West Bengal: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Dum Dum Lok Sabha Constituency of West Bengal.

Dum Dum Lok Sabha Constituency of West Bengal: Full list of candidates, polling dates
Dum Dum Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 42 parliamentary constituencies of West Bengal. The Dum Dum Lok Sabha Constituency (constituency number 16) was formed prior to the 1977 elections.

Sougata Ray of All India Trinamool Congress, Nepaldeb Bhattacharya of Communist Party of India (Marxist), Naresh Chandra Barui of Bahujan Samaj Party, Samik Bhattacharya of Bharatiya Janata Party, Saurav Saha of Indian National Congress and Indranil Banerjee of Shivsena are few prominent candidates contesting for general elections 2019 from Dum Dum Lok Sabha Constituency of West Bengal.

West Bengal Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

Serial No. Name Of Candidate Party Affiliation
1 NARESH CHANDRA BARUI Bahujan Samaj Party
2 NEPALDEB BHATTACHARYA Communist Party of India (Marxist)
3 SAMIK BHATTACHARYA Bharatiya Janata Party
4 SOUGATA RAY All India Trinamool Congress
5 SAURAV SAHA Indian National Congress
6 AMIT SENGUPTA Rashtriya Janasachetan Party (R.J.P.)
7 INDRANIL BANERJEE Shivsena
8 JHUMA SAHA Party for Democratic Socialism
9 TARUN KUMAR DAS SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST)
10 SHANKAR DAS Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Red Star
11 SATYA BRATA BANDYOPADHYAY Rashtriya Janadhikar Suraksha Party
12 SUBIR DAS New Democratic Party of India

Also read: Dum Dum Lok Sabha Constituency

It consists of seven assembly segments - Khardaha, Dum Dum Uttar, Panihati, Kamarhati, Baranagar, Dum Dum and Rajarhat Gopalpur.

The election in this constituency will be held in the seventh phase of Lok Sabha election 2019 on May 19 and the results will be declared on May 23.

Prof Saugata Roy of AITC was elected MP from this constituency in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. Roy managed to get 483244 votes and defeated CPM candidate Asim Kumar Dasgupta who got 328310 votes.

