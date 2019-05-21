EC to conduct re-polling at one booth in Kolkata

Kolkata: The Election Commission on Tuesday ordered re-polling at a booth in Kolkata North parliamentary constituency.

The poll body has declared election void, where voting took place on May 19, during the last phase of Lok Sabha election 2019.

Fresh polling will now be conducted at booth number 200 on May 22 from 7 am to 6 pm, a day ahead of the counting of votes.

BJP's Rahul Sinha, TMC's Sudip Bandyopadhyay and CPI(M)'s Kaninika Bose Ghosh are the key candidates in the fray from Kolkata Uttar constituency.

There are 1,862 polling stations in Kolkata North parliamentary constituency.

On Monday, a BJP delegation led by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Railway minister Piyush Goyal met the EC officials and urged the body to conduct re-polling in the constituencies in West Bengal where violence took place.

Large scale violence, several clashes between BJP and TMC workers were reported from different parliamentary constituencies across West Bengal in all the phases of Lok Sabha election.