close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

EC's Odisha observer Mohammed Mohsin transferred to Karnataka CEC office

IAS officer Mohammed Mohsin was suspended for checking PM Modi's chopper. 

EC&#039;s Odisha observer Mohammed Mohsin transferred to Karnataka CEC office

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission on Sunday transferred IAS officer Mohammed Mohsin, who was posted as the General Observer in Odisha for the 2019 Lok Sabha election to Karnataka.

According to the news agency ANI, Mohsin was transferred to the office of the Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka.

IAS officer Mohammed Mohsin had made headlines after he was suspended for inspecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's chopper in Sambalpur.

 

Mohsin's action was seen as a gross violation of the laid protocol and was suspended.

In its suspension notice, the EC cited an April 2014 order, which Mohsin allegedly violated, that exempted SPG protectees, including the PM, from checking by officials.

The poll panel asked him to immediately leave for Bangalore and report to the Karnataka CEC office.

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019OdishaElectio ObserverMohammed Mohsin
Next
Story

Hazaribagh Lok Sabha constituency

Must Watch

PT3M4S

BJP releases list of 7 candidates for Lok Sabha Elections