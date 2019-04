Full list of candidates going to polls in Maharashtra in third phase of Lok Sabha election 2019

MUMBAI: Voting for 14 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra will be held in the third phase of the general election on April 23. The seats going to polls in this phase are - Jalgaon, Raver (both in north Maharashtra), Jalna, Aurangabad (Marathwada), Raigad, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg (Konkan), Pune, Baramati, Madha, Sangli, Satara, Kolhapur, Hathkanangale (western Maharashtra) and Ahmednagar (south Maharashtra). 249 candidates will be in the fray in the third phase of polling.

The prominent seats in the third phase include Jalna, where state BJP president Raosaheb Danve is in the fray against Vilas Autade of the Congress, and Baramati, where Supriya Sule, the daughter of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, is contesting against BJP's Kanchan Kul.

Ahmednagar will also be keenly watched where the son of Congress veteran and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil - Sujay Vikhe Patil - is the BJP's nominee. Sujay Vikhe Patil joined the BJP in the run-up to the polls after the NCP refused to vacate the Ahmednagar seat for the Congress. He is pitted against NCP's Sangram Jagtap. Besides, MP Raju Shetti of the Swabhimani Paksha, an ally of the Congress-NCP, is seeking re-election from Hathkanangale while his party has also fielded candidate nominee in Sangli.

Here is the full list of candidates going to polls in the third phase in Maharashtra:

AHMEDNAGAR

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 WAKALE NAMDEO ARJUN Bahujan Samaj Party 2 SUJAY RADHAKRISHNA VIKHE Bharatiya Janata Party 3 SANGRAM ARUNKAKA JAGTAP Nationalist Congress Party 4 KALIRAM BAHIRU POPALGHAT Bhartiya Navjawan Sena (Paksha) 5 DHIRAJ MOTILAL BATADE Right to Recall Party 6 FARUKH ISMAIL SHAIKH Bharatiya Praja Surajya Paksha 7 SUDHAKAR LAXMAN AVHAD Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi 8 SANJAY DAGDU SAWANT Bahujan Mukti Party 9 APPASAHEB NAVNATH PALVE Independent 10 KAMAL DASHRATH SAWANT Independent 11 DATTATRAYA APPA WAGHMODE Independent 12 BHASKAR FAKIRA PATOLE Independent 13 RAMNATH GAHININATH GOLHAR Independent 14 SHAIKH ABID MOHAMMAD HANIF Independent 15 SAINATH BHAUSAHEB GHORPADE Independent 16 SUPEKAR DNYANDEO NARHARI Independent 17 SANJIV BABAN BHOR Independent 18 SANDIP LAXMAN SAKAT Independent 19 SHRIDHAR JAKHUJI DAREKAR Independent

AURANGABAD

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Chandrakant Khaire Shivsena 2 Jaya Balu Rajkundal Bahujan Samaj Party 3 Zambad Subhash Manakchand Indian National Congress 4 Agrawal Kunjbihari Jugalkishor Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia) 5 Arvind Kisanrao Kamble Bahujan Republican Socialist Party 6 Imtiaz Jaleel Syed All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 7 Uttam Dhanu Rathod Aasra Lokmanch Party 8 Dipali Lalaji Misal Bahujan Mukti Party 9 Nadim Rana Bahujan Maha Party 10 M. B. Magare Peoples Party of India (Democratic) 11 Mohammad Jaqeer Abdul Qadar Bharat Prabhat Party 12 Mohsin Sir Nasim Bhai Navbharat Nirman Party 13 Subhash Kisanrao Patil Maharashtra Swabhimaan Paksh, 14 Habib Gayas Shaikh Ambedkar National Congress 15 Kurangal Sanjay Baburao Independent 16 Khan Aejaz Ahemad Independent 17 Jagan Baburao Salve Independent 18 Fulare Suresh Asaram Independent 19 Ravindra Bhanudas Kale Independent 20 Shaikh Khaja Shaikh Kasim Kismatwala Independent 21 Sangita Kalyanrao Nirmal Independent 22 Harshwardhandada Raibhanji Jadhav Independent 23 Tribhuvan Madhukar Padmakar Independent

BARAMATI

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Kanchan Rahul Kool Bharatiya Janata Party 2 Adv.Mangesh Nilkanth Vanshiv Bahujan Samaj Party 3 Supriya Sule Nationalist Congress Party 4 Dashrath Nana Raut Bharatiya Praja Surajya Paksha 5 Padalkar Navanath Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi 6 Yuvraj Bhujbal Jan Adhikar Party 7 Savita Bhimrao Kadale Hindustan Janta Party 8 Sanjay Shinde Bahujan Mukti Party 9 Alankruta Abhijeet Awade- Bichukale Independent 10 Ulhas(Nanasaheb) Mugutrao Chormale Independent 11 Adv.Girish Madan Patil Independent 12 Deepak Shantaram Watvisave Independent 13 Dr. Balasaheb Arjun Pol Independent 14 Vijaynath Ramachandra Chandere Independent 15 Vishvanath Sitaram Gargade Independent 16 Shivaji (Nana) Rambhau Nandkhile Independent 17 Sureshdada Baburao Veer Independent 18 Hemant Baburao Kolekar Patil Independent

HATKANANGLE

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Ajay Prakash Kurane Bahujan Samaj Party 2 Dhairyasheel Sambhajirao Mane Shivsena 3 Aslam Badshahaji Sayyad Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi 4 Prof. Dr. Prashant Gangawane Bahujan Republican Socialist Party 5 Madan Vajir Sardar Bahujan Mukti Party 6 Raju Mujikrao Shetty Bahujan Maha Party 7 Raju Anna Shetti Swabhimani Paksha 8 Anandrao Vasantrao Sarnaik (Fouji Bapu) Independent 9 Aitawade Vidyasagar Devappa Independent 10 Kamble Vishwas Ananda Independent 11 Kishor Rajaram Panhalkar Independent 12 Dr. Nitin Udal Bhat Independent 13 Patil Raghunath Ramchandra Independent 14 Mahadev Jagannath Jagadale Independent 15 Vijay Bhagwan Chougule Independent 16 Sangramsinh Jaysingrao Gaikwad Independent 17 Sanjay Ghanshyam Agrawal Independent

JALGAON

1 Unmesh Bhaiyyasaheb Patil Bharatiya Janata Party 2 Gulabrao Baburao Deokar Nationalist Congress Party 3 Rahul Narayan Bansode Bahujan Samaj Party 4 Ishwar Dayaram More (Maji Sainik) Bahujan Mukti Party 5 Anjali Ratnakar Baviskar Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi 6 Sant Shri Mahahansaji Maharaj Patil Hindusthan Nirman Dal 7 Mohan Shankar Birhade Rashtriya Samajwadi Party (Secular) 8 Sharad Gorakh Bhamre (Sutar) Rashtriya Janshakti Party (Secular) 9 Anant Prabhakar Mahajan Independent 10 Onkaraba Chensing Jadhav Independent 11 Mukesh Rajesh Kuril Independent 12 Lalit Gaurishankar Sharma (Bunty) Independent 13 Subhash Shivlal Khairnar Independent 14 Sancheti Rupesh Parasmal Independent

JALNA

1 Autade Vilas Keshavrao Indian National Congress 2 Danve Raosaheb Dadarao Bharatiya Janata Party 3 Mahendra Kachru Sonwane Bahujan Samaj Party 4 Uttam Dhanu Rathod Aasra Lokmanch Party 5 Ganesh Shankar Chandode Akhil Bharatiya Sena 6 Pramod Baburao Kharat Bahujan Republican Socialist Party 7 Feroz Ali Bahujan Mukti Party 8 Dr. Sharadchandra Wankhede Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi 9 Adv. Trimbak Baburao Jadhav Swatantra Bharat Paksha 10 Annasaheb Devidasrao Ugale Independent 11 Anita Lalchand Khandade (Rajput) Independent 12 Arun Chintaman Chavhan Independent 13 Ahemad Rahim Shaikh Independent 14 Nade Dnyaneshwar Dagduji Independent 15 Adv. Yogesh Dattu Gullapelli Independent 16 Ratan Aasaram Landge Independent 17 Raju Ashok Gawali Independent 18 Shahadev Mahadev Palve Independent 19 Sapkal Lilabai Dharma Rashtriya Mahila Party 20 Sirsath Sham Independent

KOLHAPUR

1 Dundappa Kundappa Shrikant Sir Bahujan Samaj Party 2 Dhananjay Mahadik Nationalist Congress Party 3 Sanjay Sadashivrao Mandlik Shivsena 4 Dr. Aruna Mohan Mali Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi 5 Kisan Keraba Katkar Baliraja Party 6 Dayanand Maruti Kamble Bahujan Republican Socialist Party 7 Nagratna Siddharth Bahujan Mukti Party 8 Paresh Dattatray Bhosale Independent 9 Bajirao Sadashiv Naik Independent 10 Mane Arvind Bhiva Independent 11 Mulla Mushtak Ajij Independent 12 Yuvraj Bhimrao Desai Independent 13 Rajendra Balaso Koli (Galatage) Independent 14 Sandeep Gundopant Sankpal Independent 15 Sandeep Bhairavnath Kogale Independent

MADHA

1 Aappa Aaba Lokare Bahujan Samaj Party 2 Ranjeetsinha Hindurao Naik- Nimbalkar Bharatiya Janata Party 3 Sanjaymama Vitthalrao Shinde Nationalist Congress Party 4 Navnath Bhimrao Patil Hindusthan Praja Paksha 5 Nanaso Ramhari Yadav Bharatiya Praja Surajya Paksha 6 Bramhakumari Pramilaben Akhil Bhartiya Ekata Party 7 Keskar Maruti Shivram Bahujan Azad Party 8 Er. Ramchandra Mayyappa Ghutukade Bahujan Republican Socialist Party 9 Adv. Vijayrao More Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi 10 Shahajahan Paigambar Shaikh Bahujan Maha Party 11 Sunil Gunda Jadhav Bahujan Mukti Party 12 Ajinath Laxman Kevate Independent 13 Ajinkya Aakaram Salunkhe Independent 14 Annaso Sukhadev Maske Independent 15 Aware Siddheshwar Bharat Independent 16 Dattatrya Bhanudas Khatke Alias Bandunana Khatke Independent 17 Dilip Ramchandra Jadhav Independent 18 Daulat Umaji Shitole Independent 19 Nandu Sambhaji More Independent 20 Mohan Vishnu Raut Independent 21 Ramdas Mane Independent 22 Rohit More Independent 23 Vijayraj Balasaheb Mane Deshmukh Independent 24 Adv. Vijayanand Shankarrao Shinde Independent 25 Vishvambhar Narayan Kashid Independent 26 Adv. Sachin Bhaskar Jore Independent 27 Sachin Dnyaneshwar Padalkar Independent 28 Savita Ankush Aiwle Independent 29 Santosh Balasaheb Bichukale Independent 30 Sandip Janaradhan Kharat Independent 31 Sandip Vitthal Pol Independent

PUNE

1 Uttam Pandurang Shinde Bahujan Samaj Party 2 Girish Bhalchandra Bapat Bharatiya Janata Party 3 Mohan Joshi Indian National Congress 4 Anil Narayan Jadhav Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi 5 Amol Jayraj Shinde Hum Bhartiya Party 6 Krupal Paluskar Prabuddha Republican Party 7 Chincholikar Jayant Eknath Bahujan Republican Socialist Party 8 Prof. Nalawade Hanmant Mahadeo Ambedkarite Party of India 9 Nikhil Umesh Zingade Bharatiya Praja Surajya Paksha 10 Balasaheb Misal Patil Bahujan Mukti Party 11 Adv. Mahesh Gajendragadkar Swarna Bharat Party 12 Adv. Ramesh Devaram Dharmavat People’s Union Party 13 Rajesh Surendrakumar Agarwal Hamari Apni Party 14 Sayyad Raj Faiyaz Bhartiya Kisan Party 15 Sim Khirid Bahujan Maha Party 16 Suhas Popat Gajarmal Rashtriya Janshakti Party (Secular) 17 Amol Alias Yabes S. Tujare Independent 18 Anand Prakash Vanjape Independent 19 Adv. Kumar Devba Kalel Patil Independent 20 Jafar Khursid Choudhari Independent 21 Javed Shabbir Sayyed Independent 22 Johnson Vasant Kolhapure Independent 23 Ravindra Bansiram Mahapure Independent 24 Rakesh Prabhakar Chavan Independent 25 Rahul Vishwas Joshi Independent 26 Vijay Laxaman Saroade Independent 27 Sawant Chandrakant Parmeshwar Independent 28 Sanjay Baburao Jadhav Independent 29 Hemant Baburao Kolekar Patil Alias Hemant Patil Independent 30 Kshirsagar Kanchan Devdas Independent 31 Znyosho Vijayprakash Independent

RAIGAD

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Anant Geete Shivsena 2 Tatkare Sunil Dattatray Nationalist Congress Party 3 Milind B. Salvi Bahujan Samaj Party 4 Gajendra Parshuram Turbadkar Kranti Kari Jai Hind Sena 5 Nathuram Hate Bahujan Mukti Party 6 Prakash Sakharam Kalke Bhartiya Kisan Party 7 Suman Bhaskar Koli Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi 8 Sandip Pandurang Parte Bahujan Maha Party 9 Avinash Vasant Patil Independent 10 Ghag Sanjay Arjun Independent 11 Madhukar Mahadev Khamkar Independent 12 Munafar Jainubhidin Choudhary Independent 13 Yogesh Kadam Independent 14 Sunil Pandurang Tatkare Independent 15 Sunil Sakharam Tatkare Independent 16 Subhash Janardan Patil Independent

RATNAGIRI–SINDHUDURG

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Kishor Sidu Varak Bahujan Samaj Party 2 Navinchandra Bhalchandra Bandivadekar Indian National Congress 3 Vinayak Raut Shivsena 4 Nilesh Narayan Rane Maharashtra Swabhimaan Paksh 5 Bhikuram Kashiram Palkar Bahujan Mukti Party 6 Maruti Ramchandra Joshi Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi 7 Rajesh Dilipkumar Jadhav Bahujan Republican Socialist Party 8 Adv. Sanjay Sharad Gangnaik Samajwadi Forward Bloc 9 Amberkar Pandharinath Vidyadhar Independent 10 Narayan Dasharath Gavas Independent 11 Nilesh Bhikaji Bhatade Independent 12 Vinayak Lavu Raut Independent

RAVER

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Dr.Ulhas Vasudeo Patil Indian National Congress 2 Khadse Raksha Nikhil Bharatiya Janata Party 3 Dr.Yogendra Vitthal Kolte Bahujan Samaj Party 4 Ajit Namdar Tadvi Rastriya Aam Jan Seva Party 5 Adakmol Rohidas Ramesh Ambedkarite Party of India 6 Nitin Pralhad Kandelkar Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi 7 Madhukar Sopan Patil Hindustan Janta Party 8 Roshan Aara Sadique Ali Indian Union Muslim League 9 Gaurav Damodar Surwade Independent 10 Tawar Vijay Jagan Independent 11 Nazmin Shaikh Ramjan Independent 12 D. D. Wani [Photographer] Independent

SANGLI

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Shankar Martand Mane Bahujan Samaj Party 2 Sanjay Ramchandra Patil Bharatiya Janata Party 3 Nalage Ananda Shankar Baliraja Party 4 Gopichand Kundlik Padalkar Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi 5 Rajendra Namdev Kavthekar Bahujan Mukti Party 6 Patil Vishal Prakashrao Swabhimani Paksha 7 Abhijit Vamanrao Awade- Bichukle Independent 8 Adhik Sampat Channe Independent 9 Dattatray Pandit Patil Independent 10 Narayan Chandar Mulik Independent 11 Bhaktraj Raghunath Thigale Independent 12 Himmat Pandurang Koli Independent

SATARA

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 ANAND RAMESH THORAWADE Bahujan Samaj Party 2 NARENDRA ANNASAHEB PATIL Shivsena 3 SHRIMANT CHH. UDAYANRAJE PRATAPASINHMAHARAJ BHONSLE Nationalist Congress Party 4 DILIP SHREERANG JAGTAP Bahujan Republican Socialist Party 5 SAHADEO KERAPPA AIWALE Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi 6 ABHIJIT WAMANRAO BICHUKALE Independent 7 PUNJABRAO MAHADEV PATIL (TALGAONKAR) Independent 8 Shailendra Ramakant Veer Independent 9 Sagar Sharad Bhise Independent

The BJP has this time replaced its sitting MPs in Jalgaon and Ahmednagar. In 2014, the NCP won Baramati, Madha, Satara and Kolhapur seats while the Congress lost Jalna, Aurangabad, Pune and Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg. The Shiv Sena last time emerged victorious in Aurangabad, Raigad and Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg.

Lok Sabha elections to 48 seats in the state are being held in four phases. Polling for the first two phases was held on April 11 and 18 in seven and 10 seats, respectively. Voting for the fourth phase in 17 constituencies will be held on April 29 and the vote count will be held on May 23.