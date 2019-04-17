close

Lok Sabha election 2019

Full list of candidates going to polls in Manipur in second phase of Lok Sabha election 2019

The second phase of elections in Manipur on Thursday will witness polling in one Lok Sabha seat.

The second phase of elections in Manipur on Thursday will witness polling in one Lok Sabha seat which is critically important for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U). 

The BJP and the Opposition Congress are the major players in the multi-cornered poll battle in Inner Manipur. While BJP has fielded  RK Ranjan Singh as the party nominee for the Inner seat, Congress has named Nabakishore Singh and CPI has M Nara.

One Kaiku Rajkumar is contesting as an Independent candidate from the seat.

Four political parties in Manipur - Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S), the Trinamool Congress Manipur, the Democratic Janata Party Manipur and the Manipur Samajwadi Party, have announced to support the two Congress candidates in the Lok Sabha polls in the state.

Full list of candidates going to polls in Manipur in the second phase of Lok Sabha election 2019:

INNER MANIPUR

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 OINAM NABAKISHORE SINGH Indian National Congress
2 MOIRANGTHEM NARA SINGH Communist Party of India
3 DR RAJKUMAR RANJAN SINGH Bharatiya Janata Party
4 R.K. ANAND North East India Development Party
5 OINAM JUGINDRO SINGH Manipur People’s Party
6 DR. G. TONSANA SHARMA Manipur Democratic Peoples's Front
7 SENJAM NANDESHWORE SINGH Rashtriya Janhit Sangharsh Party
8 MD. ILIYASH KHAN Independent
9 RAJKUMAR SOMENDRO SINGH (KAIKU) Independent
10 M. TOTOMSHANA NONGSHABA Independent
11 WAHENGBAM PABITRA SINGH Independent
Dr Thokchom Meinya of the Indian National Congress is the sitting Member of Parliament from this constituency. 

The seven-phased General Election 2019 will be held throughout the country beginning April 11 till May 19, 2019. The combined results of the 2019 Lok Sabha election will be declared on May 23, 2019. 

Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Manipur InnerManipur Lok Sabha constituency
