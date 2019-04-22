Full list of candidates going to polls in Odisha in third phase of Lok Sabha election 2019

New Delhi: Odisha will on Tuesday witness voting in six Lok seats - Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri, Sambalpur, Keonjhar and Dhenkanal - in the third phase of general election along with 42 assembly seats. A total of 417 candidates are in the fray and the votes will be cast at 10,464 booths polling stations.

Of the 10,464 booths, arrangements have been made for deployment of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) in 748 booths.

In the six seats in Odisha, the main contest in between the state's ruling BJD and the BJP. The BJD had won all the six seats in 2014.

Prominent candidates in the third phase are BJD MPs Bhartruhari Mahtab and Pinaki Mishra who are seeking re- election from Cuttack and Puri Lok Sabha seats respectively.

In Puri, Mishra is facing a stiff challenge from BJP's national spokesperson Sambit Patra.

For Mahtab, winning Cuttack might be an uphill task as the BJP has pitted former director general of CRPF and ex-DGP of Odisha, Prakash Mishra, against him. Also in the race is Congress nominee and ex-minister Panchanan Kanungo.

The prestigious Bhubaneswar parliamentary seat is witnessing an interesting fight with former IAS officer and BJP nominee Aparajita Sarangi crossing swords with former Mumbai police commissioner Arup Patnaik, who is in the fray as BJD candidate.

Of the total 92.56 lakh electorate, 44,56,729 are women and 1,163 belong to the third gender.

Here is the list of candidates going to polls in Odisha:

BHUBANESWAR



SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 APARAJITA SARANGI Bharatiya Janata Party 2 Arup Mohan Patnaik Biju Janata Dal 3 JANARDAN PATI Communist Party of India (Marxist) 4 SUBHRANSHU SEKHAR PADHI All India Trinamool Congress 5 LALITA KUMAR NAYAK Bahujan Samaj Party 6 PRAMILA BEHERA Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Red Star 7 BISWANATH ROUT Krupaa Party 8 BISWANATH RAMACHANDRA Freethought Party of India 9 BHAKTA SEKHAR RAY Kalinga Sena 10 JAYANT KUMAR DAS Independent 11 MADHU SUDAN YADAV Independent 12 MAHESH CHANDRA SETHI Independent 13 SANJAYA KUMAR SAHOO Independent 14 Susil Kumar Jena Independent

CUTTACK



SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 PANCHANAN KANUNGO Indian National Congress 2 PRAKASH MISHRA Bharatiya Janata Party 3 PRAMOD KUMAR MALLICK Bahujan Samaj Party 4 BHARTRUHARI MAHTAB Biju Janata Dal 5 AKSHAYA KUMAR KAR Krupaa Party 6 BISWAJIT GOSWAMI Kalinga Sena 7 RAJAKISHORE MALLIK SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 8 SOMIYA RANJAN DAS Bharat Prabhat Party 9 ASHOK PRADHAN Independent 10 BRUNDABAN DAS AZAD Independent 11 SANJAYA KUMAR SAHOO Independent

DHENKANAL



SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 RAJA KAMAKHYA PRASAD SINGH DEO Indian National Congress 2 PRADYUMNA KUMAR NAIK Bahujan Samaj Party 3 MAHESH SAHOO Biju Janata Dal 4 RUDRA NARAYAN PANY Bharatiya Janata Party 5 PRIYABRATA GARNAIK Hindusthan Nirman Dal 6 BIJAYA KUMAR BEHERA Ambedkarite Party of India 7 MANASI SWAIN SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 8 RANJAN KUMAR SAHOO Bhartiya Manavadhikaar Federal Party 9 SAROJ KUMAR SATPATHY Samata Kranti Dal

KEONJHAR

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Ananta Nayak Bharatiya Janata Party 2 Chandrani Murmu Biju Janata Dal 3 Durga Chandra Pingua Bahujan Samaj Party 4 Mohan Kumar Hembram Indian National Congress 5 Prafulla Nayak All India Forward Bloc 6 Ramesh Laguri Bahujan Mukti Party 7 Dr. Sudarshan Lohar Rashtriya Indepndent Morcha 8 Lalmohan Hansda Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha

PURI



SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 NRUSINGHA CHARAN DAS Bahujan Samaj Party 2 PINAKI MISRA Biju Janata Dal 3 SATYA PRAKASH NAYAK Indian National Congress 4 Dr Sambit Patra Bharatiya Janata Party 5 JAYAPRAKASH SETHI Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha 6 Mandakini Sethi Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) 7 RANJAN MISHRA Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Red Star 8 Sabyasachi Mohapatra Kalinga Sena

SAMBALPUR



SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 NALINI KANTA PRADHAN Biju Janata Dal 2 NITESH GANGA DEB Bharatiya Janata Party 3 MD. MUSTUKIM Bahujan Samaj Party 4 SARAT PATTANAYAK Indian National Congress 5 Atma Ram Supkar Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia) 6 ASHUTOSH KUMAR HANUMAN Bharat Prabhat Party 7 NABAKISHORE PRADHAN SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 8 PRABHAT KUMAR DHARUA Gondvana Gantantra Party 9 BINAY OCEAN Ambedkarite Party of India 10 SANTOSHINI KARNA Ambedkar National Congress 11 KANHU CHARAN SANBAD Independent

The third phase of polls will decide the fate of 417 candidates. Six women were among the 61 hopefuls in the Lok Sabha constituencies. In the assembly seats, 37 of the 356 nominees are women.