Gwalior Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 29 Lok Sabha seats allotted to the Central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh. The Gwalior parliamentary constituency is known in history as the place that witnessed the fierce anti-British fight put up by Rani Laxmi Bai, especially during the First War of Independence in 1857.

After the Delimitation Commission of India's Order was imposed in 2008, the constituency of Gwalior is made up of eight assembly segments that are spread over the districts of Gwalior and Shivpuri.

While Karera and Pohari fall in the Shivpuri region, the remaining six segments fall in the Gwalior district. Karera and Dabra assembly constituencies are reserved for scheduled caste candidates.

The Assembly Constituencies that fall in Gwalior parliamentary constituency are -Gwalior Rural, Gwalior, Gwalior East, Gwalior South, Bhitarwar, Dabra (SC), Karera (SC) and Pohari.

The election in this constituency will be held in the sixth phase of 2019 Lok Sabha polls on May 12. In total, the polling in the sixth phase will be held in 9 constituencies spread across seven states on May 12.

In Madhya Pradesh, the polling will be held in Dewas, Ujjain, Mandsour, Ratlam, Dhar, Indore, Khargone and Khandwa on May 12.

Narendra Singh Tomar of BJP was elected as the Member of Parliament from this constituency in 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

Tomar bagged 442,796 votes and defeated Ashok Singh of the INC.

For the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, BJP has fielded Vivek Sejwalkar from the Gwalior Lok Sabha seat while the Congress has fielded Ashok Singh.

Madhya Pradesh had 40 Lok Sabha constituencies before the separation of Chhattisgarh in 2000. At present, there are 29 Lok Sabha constituencies including Gwalior, Guna, Chhindwara, Vidisha and Indore.

The Election Commission had on March 10 announced the dates for the 2019 Lok Sabha election. The general elections will take place in seven phases between April 11 and May 19, and the results will be declared on May 23.

Along with Lok Sabha Elections, voting will also take place in this phase for Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Odisha Assembly Elections 2019.