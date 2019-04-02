Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency

Hyderabad is one of the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in Telangana. Voting for Lok Sabha election in Telangana will be held in a single phase on 11 April. Counting for the election will be held on May 23.

Hyderabad parliamentary constituency comprises of seven assembly segments namely Malakpet, Karwan, Goshamahal, Charminar, Chandrayangutta, Yakutpura and Bahadurpura.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen has maintained its stronghold on the seat for over three decades. The party first won the seat in 1989 and since then has continued to win here despite all efforts by Bharatiya Janata Party, Telugu Desam Party and others.

Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi had first won the seat as an independent candidate in 1984. In the subsequent election though, he contested on All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) ticket and won it. He continued his winning run in 1989, 1991, 1996, 1998 and 1999 too. In 2004, his son Asaduddin Owaisi contested on the seat and proved the party's stronghold on the seat.



In the 2014 election, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi retained the seat by winning 5,13,868 votes, 2,02,454 more than his nearest rival Bharatiya Janata Party's Bhagavanth Rao who bagged 3,11,414 votes.

In 2009 too, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen's (AIMIM) Asaduddin Owaisi was ahead of his closest competitor by 113865 votes. While Asaduddin Owaisi had bagged 3,08,061 votes, Telugu Desam Party's Zahid Ali Khan came second with 1,94,196 votes.

In the 2019 election, Asaduddin Owaisi is yet again representing All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on the seat while Bharatiya Janata Party has named Bhagavanth Rao. Congress candidate Mohammed Feroz Khan and Telangana Rashtra Samithi's Pusthe Srikanth are also in the fray.

In Hyderabad, 53.30 per cent or 971770 voters exercised their franchise in the last election. Of the 16 contestants who were in the fray, 14 of them lost their deposits.