New Delhi: At least two security personnel were injured in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast and firing by Naxals in Etapalli of Gadchiroli district when they were returning to the base camp along with the polling party on Thursday.

The injured jawans are being brought to Nagpur for medical treatment, an ANI report said.

The development comes barely hours after the first phase of parliamentary Lok Sabha elections concluded in Maharashtra on Thursday.

More details awaited.