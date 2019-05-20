If BJP comes to power it will remove Mahatma Gandhi's picture from currency notes: Hindu Mahasabha vice president

A day after the exit poll results were predicted, the national vice president of the Hindu Mahasabha Jaiveer Bhardwaj made a controversial remark on Mahatma Gandhi and trained his guns on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Speaking at Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, Bhardwaj said that if after May 23 the BJP wins by a majority and forms its government then it will remove the picture of Gandhi from the currency notes.

He further said that the Modi government is doing the work which the Hindu Mahasabha wants to do, adding that his government will take steps in the coming days that will make people forget Gandhi altogether. Incidentally, the Hindu Mahasabha regards Nathuram Godse, the killer of Gandhi, as their ideal and intends to preach his ideas to the society. On May 19, the Hindu Mahasabha also celebrated the Birth Anniversary of Godse in Gwalior, along with fireworks, distributing sweets, etc.