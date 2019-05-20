close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election results 2019

If BJP comes to power it will remove Mahatma Gandhi's picture from currency notes: Hindu Mahasabha vice president

A day after the exit poll results were predicted, the national vice president of the Hindu Mahasabha Jaiveer Bhardwaj made a controversial remark on Mahatma Gandhi and trained his guns on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Speaking at Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, Bhardwaj said that if after May 23 the BJP wins by a majority and forms its government then it will remove the picture of Gandhi from the currency notes.

If BJP comes to power it will remove Mahatma Gandhi&#039;s picture from currency notes: Hindu Mahasabha vice president

A day after the exit poll results were predicted, the national vice president of the Hindu Mahasabha Jaiveer Bhardwaj made a controversial remark on Mahatma Gandhi and trained his guns on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Speaking at Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, Bhardwaj said that if after May 23 the BJP wins by a majority and forms its government then it will remove the picture of Gandhi from the currency notes.

Live TV

He further said that the Modi government is doing the work which the Hindu Mahasabha wants to do, adding that his government will take steps in the coming days that will make people forget Gandhi altogether. Incidentally, the Hindu Mahasabha regards Nathuram Godse, the killer of Gandhi, as their ideal and intends to preach his ideas to the society. On May 19, the Hindu Mahasabha also celebrated the Birth Anniversary of Godse in Gwalior, along with fireworks,  distributing sweets, etc.

Tags:
Lok Sabha election results 2019India election results 2019General election results 2019Lok Sabha results 2019election results 2019
Next
Story

EC decides to retain 200 companies of central forces in Bengal to tackle any post-poll violence

Must Watch

PT11M16S

Here's how the people of India reacted on exit polls numbers