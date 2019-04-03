Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency of Telangana: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Karimnagar is one of the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in Telangana. Voting for Lok Sabha election in Telangana will be held in a single phase on 11 April. Counting for the election will be held on May 23.

Karimnagar has seven assembly segments namely Karimnagar, Choppadandi, Vemulawada, Sircilla, Manakondur, Huzurabad and Husnabad. Telangana Rashtra Samiti candidates had won the 2018 Assembly election from all the seven seats.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency-

1 Ponnam Prabhaker Indian National Congress 2 BANDI SANJAY KUMAR Bharatiya Janata Party 3 BOIANAPALLI VINOD KUMAR Telangana Rashtra Samithi 4 VENKANNA ANAGANDULA Bahujan Samaj Party 5 ANIL KUMAR CHINTHA Pyramid Party of India 6 AILA PRASANNA Anti Corruption Dynamic Party 7 PALLE PRASHANTH Jai Swaraj Party 8 REDDY VENUGOPAL Samajwadi Forward Bloc 9 KOTA SHYAMKUMAR Independent 10 GANGARAPU THIRUPATHI Independent 11 CHILIVERU SRIKANTH Independent 12 DURVASA REDDY PAKALA Independent 13 PABBA BHANU LAXMAN Independent 14 MUKKISA RATHNAKAR REDDY Independent 15 RAMESHBABU SHANIGARAPU Independent

Telangana Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao has won the election from this seat thrice from 2004-2009. However, in 2009, Chandrashekhar Rao fought from Mahbubnagar while TRS candidate B Vinod Kumar was in the fray in Karimnagar. He lost to Congress leader Ponnam Prabhakar who bagged 3,17,927 votes while Vinod secured 2,67,684 votes.

In the 2014 election, TRS registered came back with a bang with Vinod Kumar winning with a margin of 2,04,652 votes and Poonam Prabhakar was pushed to the second spot with 3,00,706 votes.

In Karimnagar, 72.69 per cent or 1127225 voters exercised their franchise in the last election. Of the 17 contestants who were in the fray, the deposits of 14 of the candidates were forfeited.

Battle lines have been drawn for the 2019 election, where Ponnam Prabhakar is yet again contesting on a Congress ticket against Telangana Rashtra Samithi sitting MP B Vinod Kumar. The BJP has named Banala Laxma Reddy to contest from the seat.