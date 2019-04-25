Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 13 parliamentary constituencies of Punjab. Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha Constituency (constituency number 3) was formed post the Presidential Notification of the Delimitation of Parliamentary Constituencies in 2008.

It comprises of nine Vidhan Sabha constituencies, of which two are reserved for the SC category. These segments previously belonged to the Tarn Taran Lok Sabha Constituencies.

The Assembly Constituencies that fall in Khadoor Sahib parliamentary constituency - Jandiala (SC), Tarn Taran, Khemkaran, Patti, Khadoor Sahib, Baba Bakala (SC), Kapurthala, Sultanpur Lodhi and Zira.

The election in this constituency will be held in the seventh phase of Lok Sabha election 2019 on May 19. The polling will be held in 51 Lok Sabha constituencies spread across seven states and one Union Territory (Chandigarh) on May 19.

The constituencies where polling will be held in the seventh phase are - Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Khadoor Sahib, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Anandpur Sahib, Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib, Faridkot, Firozpur, Bathinda, Sangrur, Patiala Lok Sabha constituencies in Punjab.

Ranjit Singh Brahmpura of SAD was elected Member of Parliament from this constituency in 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

Brahmpura bagged 467,332 votes and decimated INC candidate Harminder Singh Gill who got 366,763 votes.

Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha Constituency has been an Akali stronghold as the voters here have voted in favour of SAD candidates since 1977, except in 1992 when the party boycotted the elections.

The Election Commission had on March 10 announced the dates for the 2019 Lok Sabha election. The general elections will take place in seven phases between April 11 and May 19, and the results will be declared on May 23.

Along with Lok Sabha Elections, voting will also take place in this phase for Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Odisha Assembly Elections 2019.