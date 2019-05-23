List of Jharkhand Lok Sabha Election 2019 winners

Jharkhand has 14 constituencies in total. The state will witness a strong fight between the Grand Alliance and the current ruling party, BJP. The Mahagathbandhan ( Grand Alliance) is made up of RJD, Congress, Hindustani Awami Morcha, Rashtriya Lok Samta Party and Vikassheel Insaan Party.

According to the exit polls, it was predicted that BJP might lose 4 seats to the Grand Alliance, making it difficult for the party to hold its ground. Furthermore, BJP is projected to win 8 seats whereas the grand alliance is eyeing 6 seats in the forthcoming elections.

Here is the list of the successful candidates from Jharkhand in the Lok Sabha election 2019:

Constituency Winner Party

In the 2014 general elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party emerged victorious by winning 12 of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in the state. The Congress and its ally JMM, managed to win two constituencies in the Lok Sabha Elections 2014.

Polling in Jharkhand took place in its 14 constituencies in four phases- April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. The voter turnout was 71.16% in the seventh phase of the Lok Sabha Election.