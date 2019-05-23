Lok Sabha election 2019: Counting for 14 seats in Assam to begin at 8 am

Counting for 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam is set to begin at 8 am on Friday. Early election trends, depicting the likely winners and trailing candidates, will start pouring in at around 10 am. The pace of declaration of results may be slower this time since the Election Commission will also tally the voter-verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) slips with five EVMs per assembly segments.

According to News18-IPSOS survey, the BJP will dominate the state by winning at least 8-10 seats while Congress will get 2-4 seats, despite massive violence over National Citizenship Registry and anti-incumbency issues. The exit poll added that the AIUDF will bag 2 seats. Republic C-voter predicted seven seats for the BJP and five for Congress and Others getting one seat. Chanakya-News24 Exit Poll said that BJP will get 10 seats and Congress three, leaving one for Others.

This year too, the poll battle is between the BJP and the Congress.

Some of the key candidates who are contesting from Assam are former CM Tarun Gogoi's son Gaurav Gogoi, Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev, Pradyut Bordoloi, Bobbeeta Sharma and Bhubaneshwar Kalita, BJP's Queen Ojha, AIUDF's Badruddin Ajmal. Ajmal is also one of the formidable opponents of the national parties.

