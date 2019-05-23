close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Powered by

  • 0/542 TARGET 272
  • BJP+

    0BJP+

  • CONG+

    0CONG+

  • OTH

    0OTH

Lok Sabha election results 2019

Lok Sabha election 2019: Counting for 14 seats in Assam to begin at 8 am

Lok Sabha election results 2019 for 14 seats in Assam is all set to be declared today. The primary contest is between BJP and Congress. Lok Sabha Election trends of round-wise counting of seats will be displayed through LEDs at prominent locations.   

Lok Sabha election 2019: Counting for 14 seats in Assam to begin at 8 am

Counting for 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam is set to begin at 8 am on Friday. Early election trends, depicting the likely winners and trailing candidates, will start pouring in at around 10 am. The pace of declaration of results may be slower this time since the Election Commission will also tally the voter-verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) slips with five EVMs per assembly segments. 

Live TV

According to News18-IPSOS survey, the BJP will dominate the state by winning at least 8-10 seats while Congress will get 2-4 seats, despite massive violence over National Citizenship Registry and anti-incumbency issues. The exit poll added that the AIUDF will bag 2 seats. Republic C-voter predicted seven seats for the BJP and five for Congress and Others getting one seat. Chanakya-News24 Exit Poll said that BJP will get 10 seats and Congress three, leaving one for Others. 

This year too, the poll battle is between the BJP and the Congress. 

Some of the key candidates who are contesting from Assam are former CM Tarun Gogoi's son Gaurav Gogoi, Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev, Pradyut Bordoloi, Bobbeeta Sharma and Bhubaneshwar Kalita, BJP's Queen Ojha, AIUDF's Badruddin Ajmal. Ajmal is also one of the formidable opponents of the national parties.

Stay tuned with Zee News for the live updates on Lok Sabha election results from Assam:

Tags:
Lok Sabha election results 2019India election results 2019General election results 2019Lok Sabha results 2019election results 2019India election 2019general election 2019Lok Sabha election 2019Assam Lok Sabha resultsBJPAssam Lok sabha election results
Next
Story

Watch live streaming of Lok Sabha election result 2019 of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry on mobile, desktop on Zee News

Must Watch

PT3M56S

5W1H: All NDA allies express faith in the leadership of PM Narendra Modi