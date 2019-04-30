Lok Sabha election 2019 Live updates: PM Narendra Modi to address rallies in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh

The high-pitched political campaign will continue across the country on Tuesday with leaders from several parties wooing voters for the Lok Sabha election 2019.

Here are Lok Sabha Election 2019 Live updates of April 30 :

* Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi to arrive in Amethi on a two-day visit, to campaign for party president Rahul Gandhi.

* Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address public in Madhya Pradesh's Jatara, Pathriya and Amanganj.

* BJP party president to address the public in Rajasthan's Dausa, Bharatpur, Alwar and Muraina.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address rallies in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich and Barabanki today.

* Congress urges Election Commission to bar PM Narendra Modi from campaigning for a period of at least 48-72 hours for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah are not above EC and MCC. It is even more necessary, that to give a clear and simple message, Prime Minister should be barred from campaigning for 48 to 72 hours," Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said.

* Finance Minister Arun Jaitley alleged that Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Digvijaya Singh had "suddenly" discovered religiosity and said elections are a "convenient season for all the neo-converts".