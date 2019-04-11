Madhepura Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 40 Lok Sabha constituencies in the eastern state of Bihar and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 23.

Voting for Lok Sabha election in Bihar will be held in all the seven phases and counting will be held on May 23.

Madhepura constituency covers six assembly segments after delimitation in 2008– Alamnagar, Bihariganj, Madhepura, Sonbarsha, Saharsa and Mahishi.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Rajesh Ranjan A.K.A Pappu Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) – won by getting a margin of over 56 thousand votes. He had defeated heavy-weight leader Sharad Yadav of the Janata Dal (United). Pappu Yadav had secured 368937 votes while Sharad Yadav got 312728 votes.

The voter turnout figure was at 59.96 percent across 1604 polling stations.

Some of the other candidates in the fray were Vijay Kumar Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Gulzar Kumar of the Bahujan Samaj Party.

In the year 2009 Sharad Yadav of the JD(U) managed to secure his winning position by getting just over 1.77 lakh votes against RJD's Prof. Ravindra Charan Yadav. While Sharad Yadav got 266964 seats, Ravindra Charan secured 128209 seats.

Other members in the fray were Dr. Tara Nand Sada of the Indian National Congress and Om Prakash Narayan of the Communist Party of India.