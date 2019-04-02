Mahabubabad Lok Sabha constituency

Mahabubabad is one of the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in Telangana. Voting for Lok Sabha election in Telangana will be held in a single phase on 11 April. Counting for the election will be held on May 23.

The Mahabubabad parliamentary constituency came into existence in 2008 following delimitation of constituencies. It comprises of seven assembly segments namely Station Ghanpur (SC), Palakurthi, Parkal, Warangal West, Warangal East, Wardhannapet (SC) and Bhupalapalli.

In 2014 Lok Sabha election, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) candidate Azmeera Seetaram Naik won the seat by a margin of 34,992 votes. Congress leader Balram Naik bagged 2,85,577 votes while Telugu Desam Party's Banoth Mohanlal secured 2,15,904 votes.

Congress leader Balram Naik, who was pushed to the second spot in the 2014 election, had won the 2009 election with a margin of 68,957 votes. While Balram Naik bagged 3,94,447 votes, Communist Part of India's Kunja Srinivasa Rao bagged 3,25,490 votes. Praja Rajyam Party's DT Naik secured 1,45,299 votes.

In Mahabubabad, 81.21 per cent or 11,26,618 voters exercised their franchise in the last election. Of the 17 contestants who were in the fray, 14 of them lost their deposits.

In the 2019 election, Congress has yet again fielded Balaram Naik Porika, Telangana Rashtra Samithi has named Kavitha Malothu, Bharatiya Janata Party has named Jatothu Hussain and Kalluri Venkateswara Rao is contesting on Communist Party of India's ticket.