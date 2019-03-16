हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

'Mai Bhi Chowkidar': PM Narendra Modi kicks off BJP's Lok Sabha election campaign with new video

The Lok Sabha poll will be held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19.

&#039;Mai Bhi Chowkidar&#039;: PM Narendra Modi kicks off BJP&#039;s Lok Sabha election campaign with new video
Screengrab (Twitter/@narendramodi)

New Delhi: Kick-starting Bharatiya Janata Party's campaign for the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a video with a slogan - 'Mai Bhi Chowkidar'.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister shared an almost four-minute video featuring the nation's cross-culture. Glimpses from nearly all parts of the country make the clip colourful and easy on the eyes.

He captioned the video: "Your Chowkidar is standing firm and serving the nation. But, I am not alone. Everyone who is fighting corruption, dirt, social evils is a Chowkidar. Everyone working hard for the progress of India is a Chowkidar. Today, every Indian is saying-#MainBhiChowkidar"

PM Modi will also interact with people from across the country on March 31 as part of the campaign. The Lok Sabha poll will be held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19. The results will be announced on May 23.

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Narendra ModiBJP
Next
Story

Lok Sabha election 2019: MLA Devi Singh Bhati resigns from BJP over alleged feud with party MP Arjun Ram Meghwal

Must Watch

PT3M17S

Top 25: Watch top stories of the hour, 16th March, 2019