'Mai Bhi Chowkidar': PM Narendra Modi kicks off BJP's Lok Sabha election campaign with new video

New Delhi: Kick-starting Bharatiya Janata Party's campaign for the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a video with a slogan - 'Mai Bhi Chowkidar'.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister shared an almost four-minute video featuring the nation's cross-culture. Glimpses from nearly all parts of the country make the clip colourful and easy on the eyes.

He captioned the video: "Your Chowkidar is standing firm and serving the nation. But, I am not alone. Everyone who is fighting corruption, dirt, social evils is a Chowkidar. Everyone working hard for the progress of India is a Chowkidar. Today, every Indian is saying-#MainBhiChowkidar"

Your Chowkidar is standing firm & serving the nation. But, I am not alone. Everyone who is fighting corruption, dirt, social evils is a Chowkidar. Everyone working hard for the progress of India is a Chowkidar. Today, every Indian is saying-#MainBhiChowkidar — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 16, 2019

PM Modi will also interact with people from across the country on March 31 as part of the campaign. The Lok Sabha poll will be held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19. The results will be announced on May 23.