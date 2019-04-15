close

Lok Sabha election 2019

Mayurbhanj Lok Sabha constituency

Mayurbhanj Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 21 parliamentary constituencies of Odisha. This constituency was formed before the 1951 elections.

The Mayurbhanj Parliamentary Constituency is reserved for the ST category. It is composed of nine assembly segments - Jashipur (ST), Saraskana ( ST ), Rairangpur (ST), Bangriposi (ST), Udala (ST), Baripada (ST) and Morada.

The voting for the parliamentary polls 2019 on this seat will take place in the fourth phase on April 29. In the fourth phase of general elections, polling will be held in 71 Lok Sabha constituencies across 9 states.

Rama Chandra Hansdah of BJD is the incumbent Member of Parliament from this constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Hansdah got 393779 votes and defeated Nepole Raghu Murmu of the BJP. In 2009, BJD's Laxman Tudu had won the seat.

For the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, BJP has nominated Er Biswesar Tudu from the Mayurbhanj (ST) seat.

On March 10, the Election Commission of India announced dates for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The elections will take place in seven phases, and the results will be declared on May 23.

Along with Lok Sabha elections, Odisha is also going for assembly polls. The voting for the Odisha assembly will take place in four phases along with the Lok Sabha elections.

