Rahul Gandhi

MHA issues notice to Rahul Gandhi over his citizenship, seeks reply within 2 weeks: Sources

The Ministry is said to have acted on the complaint of BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy who had raised objections over Rahul's citizenship.

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday issued a notice to Congress president Rahul Gandhi over his Indian citizenship, say sources. The Ministry is said to have acted on the complaint of BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy who had raised objections over Rahul's citizenship.

In the letter, the MHA has said: "It has been brought out that a Company named Backops Limited was registered in the United Kingdom in the year 2003..and that you were one of the Directors and Secretary of the said Company. It has been further brought out in the complaint that in the Company's Annual Returns filed on 10/10/2005 and 31/10/2006, your date of birth has been given as 19/06/1970 and that you had declared your nationality as British. Further, in the Dissolution application dated 17/02/2009 of the above referred company, your nationality has been mentioned as British."

The MHA has asked Rahul to submit a clarification over the issue within a fortnight.

Swamy reacted to the MHA notice with a question on Twitter. 

The notice comes over a week after an Independent candidate and three others in Amethi had raised objections on the Congress president's poll documents over allegations of discrepancies over citizenship and educational qualifications. Amethi's returning officer had however, deemed Rahul's nomination papers valid and rejected the objections. 

Rahul GandhiRahul Gandhi citizenshipSubramanian SwamyLok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019
