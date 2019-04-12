Murshidabad Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 42 parliamentary constituencies of West Bengal. The Murshidabad constituency was formed in the year 1951. It is composed of six Vidhan Sabha segments.

The Assembly Constituencies that fall in Murshidabad parliamentary constituency include Bhagabangola, Raninagar, Murshidabad, Hariharpara, Domkal, Jalangi and Karimpur. This parliamentary constituency is not reserved for any category which means it falls in the General Category.

The election here will be conducted on April 23, 2019, as per the Phase III schedule.

Md. Badaruddoza Khan of the CPI (M) is the incumbent MP from the Murshidabad Lok Sabha Constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Khan got 426947 votes and defeated Abdul Mannan Hossain of the INC who got 408494 votes.

The primary electoral contest for the seat is between the All India Trinamool Congress, Left Front, Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress. Though several other regional parties would also contest for the seat.

For the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, CPI(M) has retained its candidate for this elections. To defeat the current MP in the Lok Sabha elections 2019, AITC has fielded Janab Abu Taher, while Congress has announced Abu Hena against Chowdhury as their candidate. BJP has announced Humayun Kabir as its candidate for Murshidabad seat.

In 2014 Lok Sabha polls, AITC bagged 34 seats – gaining 15 more than 2009, while CPI(M) could win only two seats – Raiganj and Murshidabad.

Congress emerged victorious on four seats, and BJP opened their account from Asansol and Darjeeling.

Lok Sabha elections will take place in seven phases across the state – on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19.

The results would be declared on May 23.