Namakkal Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 39 Lok Sabha constituencies of Tamil Nadu. It was formed after the delimitation of parliamentary constituencies in 2008.

It is composed of six legislative assembly segments.

The Assembly Constituencies that fall in Namakkal parliamentary constituency are - Sankari, Rasipuram (SC), Senthamangalam (ST), Namakkal, Paramathi Velur and Tiruchengode.

One each of these segments is reserved for the SC and the ST categories respectively.

The electors in the Namakkal Lok Sabha Constituency in Tamil Nadu will cast their votes on April 18 in the second phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election.

PR Sundaram of the AIADMK is the incumbent Member of Parliament from this constituency.

In the last 2014 Lok Sabha polls, PR Sundaram managed to get 563272 votes and defeated S Gandhiselvan of the DMK who got 268898 votes.

In the upcoming Lok Sabha election 2019, AIADMK’s P Kaliappan is contesting from the Namakkal seat. However, DMK has field3d AKP Chinraj from the Namakkal seat. The BSP has given ticket to V Raman to contest from Namakkal.

According to the Election Commission of India, the total number of voters in this constituency is 1,100,000.

In a bid to further expand its presence in this southern state of India, the Narendra Modi-Amit Shah-powered BJP has forged a pre-poll alliance with the AIADMK and the PMK ahead of the crucial 2019 Lok Sabha election.

It is to be noted that all the 39 parliamentary constituencies in Tamil Nadu will go to polls in the second phase on April 18.

Lok Sabha election 2019 will take place in seven phases across the country – on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19.

The results would be declared on May 23.