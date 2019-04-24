close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

Narendra Modi first choice for PM, way ahead of Rahul Gandhi: CVOTER-IANS tracker

The BJP leader`s popularity had peaked in the first week of March crossing the 60 per cent mark and he continues to dominate the popularity charts.   

Narendra Modi first choice for PM, way ahead of Rahul Gandhi: CVOTER-IANS tracker

New Delhi: Narendra Modi continues to be the first choice for the Prime Ministership staying ahead of his nearest rival Rahul Gandhi by leaps and bounds, according to the latest finding of the CVOTER-IANS tracker.

A survey conducted on April 19 shows that Modi was ahead of Gandhi by more than 30 percentage points as the people`s first choice for becoming the Prime Minister.

When asked who is the most suitable candidate to become the Prime Minister in a sample size of 11,192, 56.83 per cent respondents said Narendra Modi. Gandhi was a distant second with 21.65 per cent votes.

Modi has been a clear choice for the Prime Ministership well before the poll process began and continued to retain his unchallenged position even after the second round of polling.

The BJP leader`s popularity had peaked in the first week of March crossing the 60 per cent mark and he continues to dominate the popularity charts. 

Gandhi`s numbers have remained almost static as he has maintained his position of being a distant second. No other leader received any significant traction among the voters.

In states like Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat, Modi was the first choice of over 70 per cent respondents.

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Narendra ModiCvoterCVOTER-IANS tracker
Next
Story

Opposition cries foul over EVM malfunction; to move Supreme Court again

Must Watch

PT1M39S

2nd day of PM Modi's roadshow in Jharkhand