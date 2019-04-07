NPP launches 'One Voice, One North East' campaign online

SHILLONG: Meghlaya`s ruling National People`s Party on Saturday launched its social media campaign, with the theme "One Voice, One North East", to enlighten the electorate across the northeast on its agenda.

The tribal-centric party has fielded its candidates in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur and Nagaland for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections besides the assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh.

The NPP has prioritised rural economy, education, environment, health, the youth and employment, and promoting the Northeast as its key focus areas in their "Agenda for Northeast 2019".

Its three-point agenda is to commit to the cause of indigenous people, minorities and the marginalised; to ensure that the indigenous people and the minorities assert their `political say`; and to push for a strong political voice from the region to safeguard the interest of the people of the northeast.

Citing the potential that lies in the rural areas of the Northeast, the NPP said it would push for a holistic development of the rural economy with particular focus on agriculture, horticulture and allied sector.

It also stressed the need to strengthen rural infrastructure in social sector including health and education and how it would "continue to focus on the core priority and work to create an enabling atmosphere to promote education and health care facilities in the rural areas of the region".

On youth and employment, the NPP said that it would encourage investment in private sector in tourism, hospitality, agriculture and IT. It will also formulate an ambitious policy to empower youth with different business and livelihood opportunities linked to rich resources of the region.

Noting that India`s Northeast is a kaleidoscope of cultural and linguistic diversity, the NPP said it envisages to promote and safeguard the interest of its indigenous people.