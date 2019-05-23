Opposition, media couldn't see 'Modi wave', but people did: Jitendra Singh

Kathua: Union minister Jitendra Singh, who is set to win the Udhampur Lok Sabha seat, said on Thursday the media and the Opposition could not see the "Modi wave", but the people of the country proved it.

Singh is leading by over 3,48,345 votes against Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh in the Jammu and Kashmir seat.

"They (media and Opposition) were saying the Modi wave was only in 2014. They said there was no Modi wave (this time), but people proved it," Singh told reporters here.

"It is a victory of the people of this region. In spite of the analysis being done by our media friends, my voters has tried to be wiser. I bow before my people for voting for me," he said.

The BJP leader said people voted for him due to the "major development work" carried in the constituency, saying neither the media nor the Opposition could see it, but the people did.