close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Powered by

  • 542/542 TARGET 272
  • BJP+

    351BJP+

  • CONG+

    89CONG+

  • OTH

    102OTH

Lok Sabha election results 2019

Opposition, media couldn't see 'Modi wave', but people did: Jitendra Singh

The BJP leader said people voted for him due to the "major development work" carried in the constituency, saying neither the media nor the Opposition could see it, but the people did.

Opposition, media couldn&#039;t see &#039;Modi wave&#039;, but people did: Jitendra Singh

Kathua: Union minister Jitendra Singh, who is set to win the Udhampur Lok Sabha seat, said on Thursday the media and the Opposition could not see the "Modi wave", but the people of the country proved it.

Singh is leading by over 3,48,345 votes against Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh in the Jammu and Kashmir seat.

Live TV

"They (media and Opposition) were saying the Modi wave was only in 2014. They said there was no Modi wave (this time), but people proved it," Singh told reporters here.

"It is a victory of the people of this region. In spite of the analysis being done by our media friends, my voters has tried to be wiser. I bow before my people for voting for me," he said.

The BJP leader said people voted for him due to the "major development work" carried in the constituency, saying neither the media nor the Opposition could see it, but the people did.

 

 

Tags:
Lok Sabha election results 2019India election results 2019General election results 2019Jitendra SinghJammu and KashmirJammu and Kashmir Lok Sabha election results 2019
Next
Story

Chandrababu Naidu at crossroads as TDP faces rout in assembly, Lok Sabha polls

Must Watch

PT5M11S

Congress President Rahul Gandhi offers resignation: Sources