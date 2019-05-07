PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi behind attack on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal during roadshow: AAP MP Sanjay Singh

NEW DELHI: Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh on Monday claimed that both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi were involved in the recent attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a roadshow.

Singh, who is a Rajya Sabha MP, said that Kejriwal has been attacked nine times so far and this is not an ordinary thing. He stressed that there is a conspiracy behind the attacks on Delhi CM and it is quite possible that his life is in danger. The AAP MP said that his party leaders had met Delhi Police Commissioner and requested him to probe this matter thoroughly.

"Nine times attack on Chief Minister Kejriwal is not an ordinary thing, there is a conspiracy behind this. There could be a threat to his (Kejriwal) life. We met the Delhi Police Commissioner and appealed to investigate the matter. The accused`s wife said that her husband cannot tolerate if somebody says anything wrong to Prime Minister Modi, which means in this country speaking against Modi has now become a crime...We believe that behind this unfortunate incident (attack on Kejriwal), it`s Prime Minister Modi and BJP. We demand a brief investigation into the attack on Kejriwal," Singh was quoted as saying by ANI.

The AAP leader also raised questions over Rahul Gandhi's silence over the incident and said that both the BJP and Congress are claiming that the AAP has staged the attack on Delhi CM in order to grab eyeballs. Singh noted that the attack has been condemned by all opposition leaders, except the Congress president which makes it amply clear that both the Congress and BJP are involved in this attack.

"The BJP and Congress have accused us (AAP) for planning this attack to raise TRP. All opposition condemned this attack but Rahul Gandhi is quiet which means both BJP and Congress are involved in this... We have registered an FIR into the matter," he said.

Meanwhile, Suresh, the man who had slapped Kejriwal during a roadshow, has been sent to two-day judicial custody by Delhi Police. Suresh has also been charged under Section 107/51 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). Suresh had attacked Kejriwal on Saturday in West Delhi`s Moti Nagar area while he was campaigning for his party's Lok Sabha candidate from the seat. Kejriwal was attacked when he was travelling in an open jeep. The AAP has been repeatedly claiming that the attack was sponsored by those who are against the ideology of Kejriwal.

(with ANI inputs)