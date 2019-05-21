PM Narendra Modi says 2019 election was like a 'pilgrimage', thanks NDA allies for good work

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday told his Council of Ministers that the 2019 Lok Sabha election was like a ''pilgrimage'' for him.

The PM made this remark while addressing a meeting of the Union Council of Minister in the national capital, which was followed by a dinner hosted by BJP chief Amit Shah for the NDA allies tonight.

Briefing the reporters later, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, on behalf of the PM, said, ''the PM has seen many elections but this election's campaign did not seem like a campaign. He said it was like a pilgrimage for him."

"Terming the completion of the NDA government`s tenure as a successful experiment, PM Modi said the alliance should be further strengthened," Union Minister Tomar added.

Prime Minister Modi earlier met the members of his Council of Ministers and congratulated them for successfully working as a ''team for the last five years.''

The 2-hour long meeting was attended by all the ministers, who on their part congratulated PM Modi for the development works that the government did in the last five years under his leadership.

Union Minister of Road Transport and Transport Nitin Gadkari, Human Resources Minister Prakash Javadekar, MoS (PMO) Jitender Singh and Railways Minister Piyush Goyal, BJP President Amit Shah, Textiles Minister Smriti Irani, Labour and Employment Minister Santosh Gangwar, Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Cabinet Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan and Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi are among those present in the meeting.

On her turn, Union Minister and SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur said, "We are 110 per cent forming the next government. The opposition is staring at their defeat."

Referring to the allegations about problems in EVMs, Kaur said, "When they won the Assembly polls in three states, EVMs were good for them but when the exit polls have shown their defeat, they have started blaming EVMs."

Union Minister Giriraj Singh sought an apology from the Opposition leaders for making baseless allegations against PM Modi.

"Opposition parties should apologise to the public for their baseless allegations. They have won elections when it was conducted by EVMs in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Delhi," Singh said

Predicting more than 300 seats for BJP and 350 plus for the NDA, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan said, "Scared of defeat, the opposition parties indulged in violence and bloodshed. They are not able to digest the defeat.''

Union Minister and LJP president Ram Vilas Paswan also thanked Prime Minister Modi for running a strong government at the Centre for five years.

Later, addressing a press conference, Union Minister and BJP leader Rajnath Singh said, ''36 NDA allies were present at the NDA leaders dinner today. 3 NDA allies who were not present today have given their support in writing.''

(With Agency inputs)