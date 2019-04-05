Pollachi Lok Sabha Constituency of Tamil Nadu: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Pollachi Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 39 parliamentary constituencies of the southern state of Tamil Nadu. It was formed prior to the 1951 elections.

Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 GANESHA MOORTHY A Bahujan Samaj Party 2 SHANMUGASUNDARAM K Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam 3 MAHENDRAN C All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam 4 SANUJA U Naam Tamilar Katchi 5 MOOKAMBIKA R Makkal Needhi Maiam 6 ANSARI S Independent 7 SHANMUGASUNDARAM K N Independent 8 SHANMUGASUNDARAM V Independent 9 BALAJI G Independent 10 MANICKAVEL C Independent 11 MUTHUKUMAR C Independent 12 MUTHUKUMAR S Independent 13 RAMASAMY K Independent 14 RAJENDHIRAN R G Independent

In 2014 Lok Sabha election, he had decimated ER Eswaran of the BJP. The polling will be done in the second phase on April 18, 2019 and the result will be out on May 23, 2019.