Lok Sabha election 2019

Pollachi Lok Sabha Constituency of Tamil Nadu: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Pollachi Lok Sabha Constituency of Tamil Nadu. 

Pollachi Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 39 parliamentary constituencies of the southern state of Tamil Nadu. It was formed prior to the 1951 elections. 

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 GANESHA MOORTHY A Bahujan Samaj Party
2 SHANMUGASUNDARAM K Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam
3 MAHENDRAN C All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam
4 SANUJA U Naam Tamilar Katchi
5 MOOKAMBIKA R Makkal Needhi Maiam
6 ANSARI S Independent
7 SHANMUGASUNDARAM K N Independent
8 SHANMUGASUNDARAM V Independent
9 BALAJI G Independent
10 MANICKAVEL C Independent
11 MUTHUKUMAR C Independent
12 MUTHUKUMAR S Independent
13 RAMASAMY K Independent
14 RAJENDHIRAN R G Independent

 

In 2014 Lok Sabha election, he had decimated ER Eswaran of the BJP. The polling will be done in the second phase on April 18, 2019 and the result will be out on May 23, 2019.

