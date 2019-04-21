close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

Polling in Odisha's Patkura assembly seat postponed after BJD candidate's death

83-year-old Agarwalla was considered a veteran in the area.

Polling in Odisha&#039;s Patkura assembly seat postponed after BJD candidate&#039;s death

KENDRAPADA: The Election Commission on Sunday postponed the election to Patkura assembly constituency in Odisha in the wake of death of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidate Bed Prakash Agarwalla.

 Chief Electoral Officer Surendra Kumar ordered the Deputy Election Commissioner (ECI), Chandra Bhushan Kumar for countermanding the election in Patkura assembly under Section 52 (1) (c) of the Representational of People Act, 1951. 

The BJD leader, Bed Prakash Agarwalla, was not keeping well for some time and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar.

He breathed his last on Sunday.

 

83-year-old Agarwalla was considered a veteran in the area.

He had represented Patkura constituency twice - 2009 and 2014. 

He was also a four-time MLA from Kendrapara Assembly seat. 

(With Agency Inputs) 

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019OdishaPatkura assemblyBJD candidate death
Next
Story

BJP replaces Sumitra Mahajan with Shankar Lalwani from Indore Lok Sabha seat

Must Watch

PT3M4S

BJP releases list of 7 candidates for Lok Sabha Elections