Polling in Odisha's Patkura assembly seat postponed after BJD candidate's death

KENDRAPADA: The Election Commission on Sunday postponed the election to Patkura assembly constituency in Odisha in the wake of death of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidate Bed Prakash Agarwalla.

Chief Electoral Officer Surendra Kumar ordered the Deputy Election Commissioner (ECI), Chandra Bhushan Kumar for countermanding the election in Patkura assembly under Section 52 (1) (c) of the Representational of People Act, 1951.

The BJD leader, Bed Prakash Agarwalla, was not keeping well for some time and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar.

He breathed his last on Sunday.

83-year-old Agarwalla was considered a veteran in the area.

He had represented Patkura constituency twice - 2009 and 2014.

He was also a four-time MLA from Kendrapara Assembly seat.

(With Agency Inputs)