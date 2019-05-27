close

Sikkim

Prem Singh Tamang sworn-in as new Sikkim Chief Minister

Prem Singh Tamang was sworn-in as the new Chief Minister of Sikkim at the Paljor Stadium here on Monday.

Gangtok: Prem Singh Tamang was sworn-in as the new Chief Minister of Sikkim at the Paljor Stadium here on Monday.

Sikkim Governor Ganga Prasad administered the oath of office and secrecy to the new Chief Minister and his Cabinet colleagues. Golay took the oath in Nepali language.

Live TV

The ministers who took oath include Kunga Nima Lepcha, Sonam Lama, Bedu Singh Panth, Mani Kumar Sharma, Arun Kumar Upreti, Samdup Lepcha, Lok Nath Sharma, Mingma Norbu Sherpa, Karma Loday Bhutia, Bhim Hang Limboo and Sanjit Kharel.

The ceremony was attended by senior bureaucrats, a host of other dignitaries and people from all walks of life.

 

