Lok Sabha election 2019

Raigad Lok Sabha Constituency of Maharashtra: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Raigad Lok Sabha Constituency of Maharashtra.

File Photo

Raigad Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 48 parliamentary constituencies of the state of Maharashtra. The Raigad Lok Sabha constituency came into existence after the delimitation of constituencies in 2008. It is composed of six Vidhan Sabha segments. 

Anant Geete of Shivsena, Tatkare Sunil Dattatray of Nationalist Congress Party and Milind B Salvi of Bahujan Samaj Party are few prominent candidates contesting general election 2019 from Raigad Lok Sabha Constituency of Maharashtra.

The Assembly Constituencies that fall in Raigad parliamentary constituency are Pen, Alibag, Shrivardhan, Mahad, Dapoli and Guhagar.

Maharashtra Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 Anant Geete Shivsena
2 Tatkare Sunil Dattatray Nationalist Congress Party
3 Milind B. Salvi Bahujan Samaj Party
4 Gajendra Parshuram Turbadkar Kranti Kari Jai Hind Sena
5 Nathuram Hate Bahujan Mukti Party
6 Prakash Sakharam Kalke Bhartiya Kisan Party
7 Suman Bhaskar Koli Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi
8 Sandip Pandurang Parte Bahujan Maha Party
9 Avinash Vasant Patil Independent
10 Ghag Sanjay Arjun Independent
11 Madhukar Mahadev Khamkar Independent
12 Munafar Jainubhidin Choudhary Independent
13 Yogesh Kadam Independent
14 Sunil Pandurang Tatkare Independent
15 Sunil Sakharam Tatkare Independent
16 Subhash Janardan Patil Independent

The election here will be conducted on April 23, 2019, as per the Phase III schedule announced by the ECI. The results would be declared on May 23.

Anant Gangaram Geete of the Shiv Sena is the incumbent MP from this constituency. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Anant Geete got 396178 votes and defeated Tatkare Sunil Dattatreya of the NCP.

