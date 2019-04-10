Rajkot Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 26 Lok Sabha constituencies in the western state of Gujarat and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 23.

Rajkot constituency covers seven assembly segments – Tankara, Wankaner, Rajkot Purva, Rajkot West, Rajkot Dakshin, Rajkot Gramya and Jasdan.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Kundariya Mohanbhai Kalyanjibhai, of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – roared to victory by winning with a margin of over 2.46 lakh votes. He had defeated Kunvarjibhai Mohanbhai Bavaliya of the Indian National Congress (INC). Kalyanjibhai had secured 621524 votes while Kunvarjibhai got 375096 votes.

The voter turnout figure was at 63.89 percent across 1690 polling stations.

Some of the other candidates in the fray were Jivanbhai Parmar of the Bahujan Samaj Party and Ankur Amrutkumar Dhameliya(Patel) of the Aam Aadmi Party.

In the year 2009, Kunvarjibhai Bavaliya of the INC managed to secure his winning position by getting over 24 thousand votes against BJP's Kirankumar Patel. While Bavaliya got 307553 seats, Patel secured 282818 seats.

Other members in the fray were Mehulkumar Dhedhi Daleechandbhai Lirabhai (PATEL) of the BSP and Dr. Zakirhusen Mathakiya who was an Independent.