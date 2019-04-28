close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
cash seized

Rs 32.63 crore cash, liquor, narcotics seized in Rajasthan after MCC came into force

A penalty of Rs 12.57 crore was imposed on owners during vehicle checking. 2,361 illegal weapons, 1,577 cartridges and 2,760 kg of explosive material were also seized during the period.

Rs 32.63 crore cash, liquor, narcotics seized in Rajasthan after MCC came into force
Representative image

Jaipur: A total of Rs 32.63 crore cash, liquor, narcotics and jewellery have been seized so far after the Model Code of Conduct came into effect, Rajasthan Chief Electoral Officer Anand Kumar said.

After implementation of the model code of conduct, Rs 3.34 crore in cash, liquor with estimated value of Rs 5.60 crore, drugs and narcotics of Rs 13.04 crore, gold and silver valuable items of Rs 7.38 crore and vehicles having estimated value of Rs 3.28 crore were seized in the state, Kumar told reporters on Sunday.

He said penalty of Rs 12.57 crore was imposed on owners during vehicle checking. 2,361 illegal weapons, 1,577 cartridges and 2,760 kg of explosive material were also seized during the period.

Live TV

A total of 1.72 lakh weapon licenses have been issued in the state and so far 1,58,230 licenses have been deposited. Under the inhibitory provisions of the CRPF, 22,858 people have been bound in 1,13,024 cases, he said.

Kumar said 5,377 vulnerable villages in the state have been identified where 3,401 people were identified as trouble mongers and a total of 1,00,702 people have been bound in these villages. 

Tags:
cash seizedElection Model Code of ConductLok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019
Next
Story

Gorakhpur Lok Sabha Constituency

Must Watch

PT1M56S

5W1H: RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari makes objectionable remark over Lalu Yadav