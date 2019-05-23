Saffron wave sweeps Jharkhand as BJP-led NDA grabs lead in 12 out of 14 seats

Saffron wave swept across Jharkhand once again with the BJP-led NDA leading in 12 out of 14 seats in the state. The Congress is leading only in Singhbhum Lok Sabha seat. Although Jharkhand has been a stronghold of BJP for over three decades, this time the saffron party was facing a stiff competition from a grand alliance, which included Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), the Jharkhand Vikash Morcha (Prajatantrik) and the Rastriya Janata Dal (RJD)

The BJP managed to register a landslide victory in Jharkhand largely due to its ability to keep its enemies, both within and outside the party under control. The saffron party did well to assuage the anger of voters on contentious issues like joblessness and land rights but the party deserves special credit for quelling down rebellions from its own party members. The BJP managed to ward off all these issues by using the charisma of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Senior BJP leader and civil aviation minister Jayant Sinha is leading in Hazaribagh. Before, Sinha his father Yashwant Sinha had won thrice from this seat. Sinha is pitted against Gopal Sahu. In Singhbhum, Congress's Geeta Kora is leading by a margin of 83,457 votes. Vijay Kumar Hansdak of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha is leading in Rajmahal by a margin of 82,709 votes.

Ín Dhanbad, Pashupati Nath Singh of BJP is leading by a margin of 3,35,644 votes against Kirti Azad of Congress. Shibu Soren of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha is trailing by a margin of 32,651 votes against Sunil Soren of BJP.

Before the results, it was expected that the grand alliance would give a tough fight to the BJP and the ongoing feuds within the BJP also led many to beleive that the saffron would not do well this time. The BJP took a big risk by denying tickets to four sitting MPs as it led to feuds within the party. For example, the BJP decided to not give ticket to its MP Ramtahal Chaudhary and instead put its faith in Sanjay Seth. Chaudhary decided to enter the fray as an Independent but Seth still managed to win the seat. Former Union Minister Subodh Kant Sahay ended at second place while Chaudhary finished third.

